14,065 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Bought by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,065 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Electronic Arts accounts for 1.4% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,098,835,000 after acquiring an additional 242,929 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,374,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $738,654,000 after acquiring an additional 105,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $445,421,000 after acquiring an additional 25,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 10.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,606,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,295,000 after acquiring an additional 340,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $93,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,152 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,952 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.73. 2,482,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average is $108.96. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.59.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

