$16.19 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) to post sales of $16.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $46.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $76.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.57 million to $104.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $81.38 million, with estimates ranging from $53.80 million to $120.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.11% and a negative net margin of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $26,304.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,064.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 831.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 67,064 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. 16,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $493.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.93. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.