31,534 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Goldman Sachs Group raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.79.

ORLY stock traded up $10.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $426.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,111. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $404.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

