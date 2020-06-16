3,964 Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,964 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Adobe comprises 1.3% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after acquiring an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after acquiring an additional 98,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,855,000 after acquiring an additional 452,565 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,634,034,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.50.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $10.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,984. The firm has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.28 and a 200-day moving average of $343.87. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $411.72.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,698 shares of company stock worth $5,772,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

