42,000 Shares in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Purchased by Precept Management LLC

Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Precept Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Repay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 32.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Repay by 244.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $26.47. 22,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,939. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. Repay Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPAY. ValuEngine raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,000.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,371.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

