50,000 Shares in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Bought by Precept Management LLC

Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Precept Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Renewable Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $57,180.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $728,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,968 shares of company stock worth $1,198,159. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

REGI traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.42. 14,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,791. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $474.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.70 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.