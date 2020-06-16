94,000 Shares in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Purchased by Precept Management LLC

Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Precept Management LLC owned about 0.15% of GenMark Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNMK. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of GNMK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,673. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.18 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 3.00. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 310.58% and a negative net margin of 40.18%. Equities analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $35,709.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,631 shares of company stock valued at $322,204 over the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

