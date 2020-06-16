Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -3.53

News coverage about Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Advanced Micro Devices earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the semiconductor manufacturer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.47.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.12. 44,673,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,913,280. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,620. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

