Aena SME (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -3.53

Headlines about Aena SME (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Aena SME earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ANNSF traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.15. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.21. Aena SME has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $201.65.

Get Aena SME alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANNSF. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Aena SME in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena SME in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Aena SME from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena SME in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aena SME from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Aena SME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena SME and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.