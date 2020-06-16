Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Given Media Sentiment Score of -3.53

Media headlines about Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) have trended very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Allison Transmission earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the auto parts company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $38.06. 19,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,766. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 78.97% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

