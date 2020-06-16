ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS:APELY remained flat at $$26.66 on Tuesday. 167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -333.25, a P/E/G ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

Get ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.