Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amarin earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

AMRN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,321. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 2.72.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Aegis raised their price objective on Amarin from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

