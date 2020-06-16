America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Declares Dividend of $0.18

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) declared a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Saturday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.41). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays started coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

