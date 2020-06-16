Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Amphenol (NYSE:APH) has trended very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amphenol earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the electronics maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.93.

APH stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.94. 51,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,397. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average is $94.79.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 50,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $5,132,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $601,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

