ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) has trended very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ANSYS earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the software maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $10.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.89. 17,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,962. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $186.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.01.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $1,114,949.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,598.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

