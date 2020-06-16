ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ANTA Sports Products earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

ANPDF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

ANPDF traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

