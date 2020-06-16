Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) has trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apollo Global Management earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Apollo Global Management’s ranking:

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 85,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,284. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.99%.

In related news, COO Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $198,508.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 486,519 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $21,776,590.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,620,880 shares of company stock valued at $69,554,073 over the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.