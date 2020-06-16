Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Given Media Sentiment Score of -3.53

News coverage about Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Apple Hospitality REIT earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have issued reports on APLE. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of APLE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. 99,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,232. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

