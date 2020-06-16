AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Mork Capital Management LLC

Mork Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 74,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

Shares of T traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $30.67. 34,905,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,013,368. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $220.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

