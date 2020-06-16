Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) has trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Autoliv earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the auto parts company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Autoliv’s ranking:

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI cut Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Autoliv from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $64.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.49. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $45,932.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.