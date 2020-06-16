Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 8.8% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned 0.19% of Automatic Data Processing worth $111,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $4.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,458. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.85 and a 200 day moving average of $156.00. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Several research firms have commented on ADP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

