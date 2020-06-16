AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about AutoNation (NYSE:AN) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AutoNation earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AutoNation’s score:

AN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoNation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.55. 23,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

