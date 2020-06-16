Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -3.53

News articles about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.54.

NYSE:BA traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.77. 74,909,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,778,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.44. Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.16.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

