Capital Counsel LLC NY Sells 47,326 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Capital Counsel LLC NY trimmed its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 47,326 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises approximately 0.2% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,350,000 after buying an additional 93,091 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total value of $541,445.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,485 shares of company stock valued at $62,038,903. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.85.

CI stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.