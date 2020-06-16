Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Cheesecake Factory posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 237.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $19,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.13. 3,830,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $46.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.20%. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.