Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,893,000 after acquiring an additional 522,767 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.83 on Tuesday, hitting $94.06. 532,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,505,749. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

