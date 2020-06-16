Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 133,745 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,745 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Cousins Properties worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $3,574,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $63,525.00. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

CUZ stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.92. 74,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,660. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

