Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 29,664 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,664 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 57,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 153.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMD traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.53. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,862. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59.

