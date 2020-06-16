Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,967 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AHH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,417,000 after purchasing an additional 557,825 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,295,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,124,000 after purchasing an additional 291,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 144,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 984.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 136,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 122,796 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AHH shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director John W. Snow bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,585 shares in the company, valued at $811,948.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $94,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. 18,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.35. The company has a market cap of $740.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.87 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

