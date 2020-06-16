Chilton Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $168,472,000 after purchasing an additional 76,804 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 126,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 45,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 14,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,282,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,532,333. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $212.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

