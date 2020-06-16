Chilton Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,052 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,561,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,304,000 after purchasing an additional 78,173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,115,000 after purchasing an additional 323,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,223,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,156 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 265,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 792,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after purchasing an additional 102,609 shares in the last quarter.

PXH traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,042. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $22.79.

