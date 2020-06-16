Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.33. 3,300,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,152,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $178.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.23 and a 200-day moving average of $134.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

