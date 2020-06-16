Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $6.52 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VICI Properties worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in VICI Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

VICI traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 148,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,125. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 69.43 and a quick ratio of 69.44. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.16. VICI Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

