Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,890.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $15,753,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QTS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

QTS traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 41,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,367. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $68.96.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

