Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,982 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,093,000. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 886,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,569,000 after purchasing an additional 107,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $39.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,492,285. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

