Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,569 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.12. 399,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,901,183. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $286.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

