Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 89 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 12,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $4,229,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $6,916,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $20.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,441.05. 1,084,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,020. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,386.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,345.43. The firm has a market cap of $992.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

