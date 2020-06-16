Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,633,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 442.6% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth about $1,860,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $405,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,892 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 927,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $65.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

