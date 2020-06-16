CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.29

CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of CCOZY opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. CHINA COAL ENER/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CHINA COAL ENER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

About CHINA COAL ENER/ADR

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches and develops, designs, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

