CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.29

CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of CCOZY opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. CHINA COAL ENER/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CHINA COAL ENER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches and develops, designs, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

