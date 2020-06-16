Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Daily News Impact Score of -3.53

News articles about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Comcast earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the cable giant an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Comcast’s score:

Comcast stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,585,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,343,430. The firm has a market cap of $179.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

