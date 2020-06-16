Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on July 10th

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

CSU stock traded up C$20.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1,502.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,200. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,473.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,373.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,076.34 and a 12 month high of C$1,637.10.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$9.80 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 42.2085245 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSU. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 price objective on Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,550.00 to C$1,750.00 in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1,621.00 price objective (up previously from C$1,612.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

