Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Bought by Silver Rock Financial LP

Silver Rock Financial LP raised its position in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Constellium comprises 7.0% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Silver Rock Financial LP owned about 0.70% of Constellium worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Constellium by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Constellium by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellium alerts:

CSTM stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,828. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. Constellium NV has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium NV will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.