Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th.

CVF opened at A$0.76 ($0.54) on Tuesday. Contrarian Value Fund has a 1-year low of A$0.62 ($0.44) and a 1-year high of A$1.19 ($0.84).

About Contrarian Value Fund

Arowana Australasian Value Opportunities Fund Ltd is based in Australia.

