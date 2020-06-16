Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.43.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,943 shares of company stock worth $7,098,996. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $301.43. The company had a trading volume of 181,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,372. The company has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $260.43 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

