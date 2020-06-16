DAEX (DAX) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One DAEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $1,398.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

