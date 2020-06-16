Digital Ally Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 42,590 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,050% compared to the typical volume of 3,703 call options.

Shares of Digital Ally stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,275,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,073,688. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Heckman sold 110,000 shares of Digital Ally stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 918,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,647.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Ally stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Digital Ally at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

