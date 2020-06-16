Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.64

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 2578172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPS. ValuEngine upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

The firm has a market cap of $819.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 226.8% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,185,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,973 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $4,830,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Digital Turbine by 118.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,256,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 680,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Digital Turbine by 753.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 718,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 634,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 177.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 774,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 495,605 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

