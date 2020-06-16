Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,300 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 0.6% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.40% of Dollar General worth $153,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Dollar General by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its stake in Dollar General by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.66. 1,717,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,490. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.72 and its 200 day moving average is $163.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $194.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.96.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.