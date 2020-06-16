Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 30th

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

Douglas Dynamics has a payout ratio of 112.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $36.37. 51,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,841. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $826.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PLOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti reduced their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

