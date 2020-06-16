Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Reduced by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,094,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,543,000 after acquiring an additional 239,920 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,429,000 after acquiring an additional 102,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,674,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,550,000 after purchasing an additional 156,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,189,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,583,000 after purchasing an additional 237,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.80. 100,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,903. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

